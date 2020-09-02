Lady Grizzly Soccer

RUTLEDGE – The Grainger High School Lady Grizzlies have another win on their side by defeating the Union County High School Lady Patriots, 3-1, Thursday, August 27. Lauren Longmire scored a goal in the first half for Grainger and Bree Ooten earned back-to-back points in the second half. The GHS soccer team will  play their next home game Monday, September 14. 