RUTLEDGE – The Grainger High School Lady Grizzlies have another win on their side by defeating the Union County High School Lady Patriots, 3-1, Thursday, August 27. Lauren Longmire scored a goal in the first half for Grainger and Bree Ooten earned back-to-back points in the second half. The GHS soccer team will play their next home game Monday, September 14.
Friday, September 4, 2020
Lady Grizzly soccer earns a victory
- Roxane Reed Grainger Today Correspondent
