RUTLEDGE – The Grainger High School Lady Grizzly volleyball team played their first home game Monday, August 24 against Pigeon Forge High School in a double header. The Lady Grizzlies beat the Lady Tigers 2-0 in the first match, and 2-1 in the second match, behind a solid performance. The junior varsity squad also remained unbeaten in the early season as they won their match 2-0.
Grainger High School recognized their four senior volleyball players; Olivia Bolin, Aerial Clonce, Aiden Hightower and Tyrah White. These players have all been four-year members of the Lady Grizzlies volleyball team.
Grizzlies vs. Highlanders
Grainger traveled to Gatlinburg-Pittman Tuesday, August 25 to face the Lady Highlanders in a non-conference matchup. The game went five sets with the Lady Grizzlies coming out on top, 3-2. Grainger took the first set 25-11 and Gatlinburg-Pittman won the next set, 25-20. Grainger took set three, 25-16, with Gatlinburg-Pittman on top, 25-21, for set four. The Lady Grizzlies ended the game with a final 15-12 set.
Mavs vs. Grizz
The Tennessee state champion Anderson High School Lady Mavericks came to Grainger High School Thursday, August 27. The junior varsity matchup was a hard-fought battle with Anderson taking the game, 2-0. The Lady Maverick varsity earned a 3-0 victory (25-8, 25-20 and 25-11).
The Lady Grizzlies’ next scheduled game will be away at Clinton Tuesday, September 8.