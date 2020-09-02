RUTLEDGE – The Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneer volleyball team was visited Thursday, August 27 by the Jefferson County Middle School Lady Elks.
Both the varsity and junior varsity squads had a successful night, winning all of their sets.
According to head coach Beau Rich, the night was the Addison Whaley serving expo.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a girl as automatic with her serves,” Rich said.
In the JV game, Whaley had 11 serving points, five aces and no serving errors. Rich said that he thought that was a great night, but then she had an even better varsity game and against better competition.
In the varsity matchup, Whaley earned 19 serving points, six aces, and zero serving errors. For the night, she had 30 serving points with 11 aces and no errors. Rich said that in 12 years of coaching volleyball, he could not remember a single girl having a serving night like that.
The junior varsity team won in straight sets, 25-7 and 25-7. Jenna Maxey led in kills with three and Adison Hayes led in assists with three.
The varsity also won in straight sets. Rich said the first win, 25-18, was a set that really was not as close as the score makes it seem. And the second set was an annihilation, with Rutledge winning 25-2. Addison Brickey was team leader in assists with eight, and Madison Adams led the team in kills with three.