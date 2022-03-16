RUTLEDGE – The Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneers softball team split two games last week, falling to Claiborne County Middle School Thursday, March 10 and defeating Campbell County Middle School Friday, March 11.
Claiborne County won by a score of 12-2. Braleigh Singleton and Madison Shelton scored the runs for Rutledge. Coach Steve Blanken said Claiborne County is probably the best team the Lady Pioneers will face all season. Rutledge also played a junior varsity game and won 1-0. Allie Trent was the winning pitcher for the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Pioneers defeated Campbell County 16-0. Destanee Davis pitched a one-hitter. The JV team also won 9-6 and Ryland Woods hit a home run.