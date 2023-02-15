JELLICO – With leading scorer Braelyn Coffey on the bench with foul trouble, Washburn High School Lady Pirates basketball head coach Daniel Bishop turned to his reserves to take up the slack. 

They responded in a big way, especially freshmen Abigail Epperson, Ebany Hill and Hannah Williams. The Lady Pirates went on to a 66-31 victory over the Jellico High School Lady Blue Devils Friday, February 10. The result was that the Lady Pirates are co-champions of District 2A with Cosby High School and have their first 20-win season since 2017-18.