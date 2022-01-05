Lady Pirates fight the Lady Cherokees and Lady Eagles

KNOXVILLE – A first quarter blitz helped South-Doyle High School to a 23-5 first quarter lead and the Washburn High School Lady Pirates never recovered in a 48-29 defeat at the Berean Christian School holiday tournament Wednesday,
December 29.
The Lady Cherokees forced 22 turnovers and held Washburn to 19 percent shooting from the field. A positive statistic for the Lady Pirates was the 34 team rebounds.
“I thought Wednesday was one of those days. We had a bad first quarter and never recovered. We shot the ball about as bad as we have all year. When you shoot 19 percent from the field you are not going to win many games. We have to give South-Doyle some credit for that,” head coach Daniel Bishop said.
“They were very physical and made it difficult for us. They turned us over several times as well. We will learn from it and move on,” Bishop added.
No player reached double figure scoring for Washburn. Braelyn Coffey led with nine points. Tori Coffman, who leads the team in scoring for the season with a 13.9 per game average, managed only six points. She hit two three-point shots in 11 attempts. Saylor Clay had seven points and Torie Proffitt added six points.
Washburn vs. Berean Christian
“They got off the bus ready to play,” one of the game officials commented as he followed the action down the floor.
He was taking note of the Lady Pirates’ first quarter surge when they forced several turnovers and hardly missed a shot on the way to an 18-5 first quarter lead. Washburn survived a third quarter rally by the Lady Eagles to come away with a 59-45 victory in the tournament Tuesday, December 28. It was the Lady Pirates’ second win of the season over Berean. Earlier in December they earned a 45-38 victory at home.
Scoring was evenly distributed, led by Tori Coffman with 19 points. She hit seven of 13 shots for 54 percent. Braelyn Coffey had 18 points on 8-for-14 shooting for 57 percent. Saylor Clay had 15 points for the game. Washburn committed only 12 turnovers and eight personal fouls.
Berean’s Gracie Palmer prevented the game from being a rout. She scored 38 of her team’s 45 points.
“I thought we played a solid game against Berean. Palmer made it difficult for us defensively, but we found a way to win. We had good balance on offense and took care of the ball,” Bishop said.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to return to action Tuesday, January 4 at Clinch High School. They will host Cosby High School Friday, January 7 in their District 2A opener.
Career Milestone
Two Washburn High School Lady Pirate basketball players were approaching the 1,000-career points plateau.
The Lady Pirates’ senior forward Tori Coffman had 929 points. She is averaging 13.7 points a game this season with 16 games left in the season.
Lady Pirates’ junior guard Braelyn Coffey has scored 870 points and is averaging 12.9 points a game.