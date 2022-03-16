Lady Pirates working on improving offense this season

WASHBURN – The Washburn High School Lady Pirates will rely on the strong pitching of senior ace Tori Coffman for a successful 2022 softball season.
Coffman starts the season with 627 career strikeouts and has a shot at more than 1,000 for her career.
“Our strongest point by far will be Tori in the circle. She has worked hard in the off season perfecting her pitching and location,” said head coach Karen Coffman.
Coach Coffman said her efforts will be necessary because of the strong schedule.
“We have the hardest schedule ever, playing schools like Jefferson County, Volunteer and Claiborne. That should make us better for our district play,” Coffman said.
As the season opens, she said the team’s weakness is on offense, but she is hoping it will improve.
She will look to freshman Rylee Coffman, who made all-district 2A as an eighth grader for leadership in that area.
She also plays third base and shortstop.
For defense, Haley Conant will be behind the plate and coach Coffman says she will provide a good target for Tori Coffman’s 65-67 mph “rise ball.” Gracie Breeding will be at first base. Shelby Creech will roam center field and coach Coffman says, “she has the fastest wheels I have ever seen.”
Coach Coffman said other positions are not settled as some players are fighting injuries.
“All in all, I feel confident we will have a good season in the district,” coach Coffman said.