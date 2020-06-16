Members of the Washburn High School Lady Pirates basketball team participated in practice last week. In order to comply with current COVID-19 requirements, groups were kept to 10 or under and each player was assigned their own ball.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year Access (Includes Printed Paper)
|$54.00
|for 365 days
|Daily Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Three Months Access
|$15.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months Access
|$30.00
|for 180 days
Members of the Washburn High School Lady Pirates basketball team participated in practice last week. In order to comply with current COVID-19 requirements, groups were kept to 10 or under and each player was assigned their own ball.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive an email anytime a new e-edition is available? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!