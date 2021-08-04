RUTLEDGE – First it was Brady Smith who made his college commitment and now it is Eli May’s turn.
May, a rising senior at Grainger High School, recently announced his decision to attend Lincoln Memorial University and be a part of the Railsplitters baseball team.
An outstanding junior season for May meant he was noticed by several collegiate coaches. In the 2021 season, May batted leadoff and posted a sterling .357 batting average. Being a leadoff man means a player is expected to get on base and May did just that. He had a .512 on-base percentage, the best on the Grizzlies’ team. He finished the season with eight doubles and 21 RBIs as well as 21 stolen bases during the year.
When May was not in the field, he was on the mound. He finished the season with a 3-3 overall record, one save, a 3.20 ERA and 35 strikeouts. May was one of the team leaders for the Grizzlies as they won a share of the district title and finished the year with a 23-9 record.