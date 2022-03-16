Pioneers bring a strong lineup for this season

RUTLEDGE – Head coach Luke Jones said his Rutledge Middle School Pioneers will have plenty of experience for the 2022 baseball season.
Jones has seven eighth graders and five seventh graders to start the season.
“My outlook for the upcoming season is very promising. I have a team full of athletes with good baseball IQ. The seventh graders bring a lot of raw talent,” Jones said.
Jones said he has no shortage of pitchers with experience, both left handers and right handers.
Jones said he will not predict a perfect season, but said his players will give 100 percent every night.
Jones said he has three players, Noah Wallace, Ty Collins and Dain Humbard that are candidates for all-star honors this season.
This year’s Pioneers starting lineup will be: Josh Walker, catcher; Billy Bishop, shortstop; Dain Humbard, third base; Ty Collins, pitcher; Eli Morgan, right field; Jackson Trent, first base; Gabe Johnson, second base; David Bailey, left field; and Brayden Seal, designated hitter.