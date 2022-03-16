WASHBURN – Washburn High School baseball head coach John Sewell says a beefed up schedule should help his team be better prepared for District 2A play in the 2022 season.
“We will play a lot of AA schools in our non-district schedule. Playing schools of that size will be good for the team and will make us better for the district play,” Sewell said.
Sewell said the team’s strong point will be a lot of returning players from the 2021 season and many of them can play multiple positions. They will also have speed on the base paths, he said.
“We don’t have to teach simple rules of baseball,” Sewell said.
He said the weak spot will definitely be pitching.
“Hopefully, we will get it (pitching) improved before district play,” Sewell said.
He said the team has a good mix of all classes.
“I feel confident in us being competitive in district play if our pitching is sound. Our players have a great attitude and want to become better student-athletes and better adults in the future,” Sewell said.
He said the team is also looking forward to playing its games on its new home field.
“This has everyone excited, especially the players. A special thanks to everyone who made this possible,” Sewell said.
The tentative starting lineup, depending on who is pitching, will be: Zack Davis, first base; Ty Hurst, second base; Charlie Longsworth, shortstop; Nathan Blankenship, third base; Billy Graves, catcher; Matthew Harville, left field; Caden Atkins, right field and Billy Jo Wolfenbarger, pitcher. Tanner Williams will also catch at times. Atkins, Harville and Riley Munsey will also pitch.