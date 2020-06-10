WASHBURN – The Pirates’ basketball teams have begun summer workouts in preparation for the 2020-21 season.
Girls’ coach Daniel Bishop and boys’ coach John Sewell are directing the drills. Sewell said they are following NFHS and county guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bishop said his players are working in the morning Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Because he has more players, Sewell is working in the evenings with two groups of eight or nine players.
Both teams are doing ball handling drills, shooting drills and light conditioning.
Each player uses an assigned ball in order not to have to touch a ball handled by another person. The workouts will continue until the TSSAA dead period begins June 22 and continues through July 5.
“The players have been very upbeat and positive,” Sewell said.