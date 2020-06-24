KNOXVILLE – Grainger High School’s Tori Rutherford was a finalist for the fourth annual Knox News Sports Awards for girls’ basketball player of the year in the Knoxville area.
The award was presented Thursday to Deanne Fritz of Maryville High School. She led the Rebels to the 2020 AAA state tournament in Murfreesboro.
There were eight nominees for the award. Rutherford, a junior, was one of only two AA players considered.
She helped lead the Lady Grizzlies to the state AA tournament for the second straight year. She was named District 2A most valuable player for the regular season and the tournament. She also made the Region 1AA all-tournament team.