Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneers working to improve for 2022

RUTLEDGE – The Rutledge Middle School Lady Pioneers will need to overcome inexperience to have success in the 2022 softball season.
Lady Pioneer coach Steve Blanken said he has only two players returning from last year’s team.
“We have only three eighth graders and 16 seventh graders. We are young but these girls have played a lot of ball. Our strong points are that they have played a lot and have good defense and have a lot of hitters. Our weak points are that we are young and new to this level of play,” Blanken said.
Blanken said many of the girls can play different positions, which should help.
The veterans on the team are Destanee Davis and Kylie Ferguson. Davis is one of the pitchers, along with Madison Shelton and Allie Trent.
Starters include Trent, Kolby Lucas, McKinley Mills, Emma Hodge, Shelton Ferguson, Briley Caldwell, Davis, Hayley Singleton and Morgan Wilson.