Smith pours it on for Grainger victory

Brady Smith pushes past a Panther in the Grainger victory. Smith earned 23 points for the Grizzlies.

RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School basketball player Brady Smith is reserved and soft-spoken most of the time but in a game against Cumberland Gap High School Friday, February 10, he let his play on the court do all the talking. 

Smith had the play of his career at the beginning of the fourth period when he stole the ball and then threw it off the backboard and stuffed a two-handed dunk which electrified the Grizzly faithful at The Den. The dunk was part of a 23-point performance for Smith in the 81-51 win over the Panthers. 

