Smith pours it on for Grainger victory

RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School basketball player Brady Smith is reserved and soft-spoken most of the time but in a game against Cumberland Gap High School Friday, February 10, he let his play on the court do all the talking.
Smith had the play of his career at the beginning of the fourth period when he stole the ball and then threw it off the backboard and stuffed a two-handed dunk which electrified the Grizzly faithful at The Den. The dunk was part of a 23-point performance for Smith in the 81-51 win over the Panthers.
It was a fitting highlight for Smith. He and five of his teammates were honored on senior night. Joining Smith for recognition as fourth-year players were Carter Briscoe, Jacob Hill, Drew Branson, Logan Johnson and Ryland Burchett.
Grainger held a 22-9 lead before the Panthers chipped into the deficit but the Grizzlies reeled off 10 points in a row.
Smith was the go-to guy in the third period, netting 12 of his 23 points in that time frame. Much like the girls game earlier in the evening, the Grizzlies had the advantage of a running clock in the fourth and they won the game easily.
In the first game of the week, played Tuesday, February 7, Grainger withstood a furious Cherokee High School charge late in the game to win 61-55 and assure themselves of the third seed in the district tournament. Logan Johnson put the Grizzlies up by one point at the half as he was fouled at the buzzer and connected on two free throws to make it a 26-25 Grainger lead going to the locker room.
Grainger enjoyed a nine-point cushion as the final period began but here came the Chiefs. They got the score down to 51-50 before an 8-0 outburst by the Grizzlies pushed the lead out to a more comfortable margin. After that, it was just a matter of free throws and Grainger escaped with the six-point win. Drew Branson led Grainger with 19 points while Brizen Solomon added 12 points.
The Grizzlies travel to Northview Academy for the final game of the regular season and then will face Cocke County High School in the opening round of the district tournament. All games in the tourney will be played at Cherokee.