WASHBURN – Duke Stratton has resigned his coaching and teaching positions at Washburn School.
Stratton said in a letter to Principal Ginny McElhaney last week he has taken a teaching-only job at Morristown East High School.
He coached the Pirate baseball team for six years. The 2020 season was wiped out after one game when schools were closed because of COVID-19. His 2019 team reached the semifinals of the Region 1A tournament before losing to district rival and eventual state champion Greenback. Stratton also taught career technical education at the school.
Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins said he has advertised for applications for the job. He said he will accept them through Friday and probably make a decision next week. The hire will be effective with the opening of schools in August.
Meanwhile, workers are putting the finishing touches on the new baseball and softball fields at the school for the 2021 season.