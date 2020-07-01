ROGERSVILLE – The Tennessee Stix 10-U fastpitch softball team took second place in the USA Softball Stars and Stripes Classic at Rogersville City Park Saturday, June 27.
The team fought throughout the day to make it to the championship game after an early loss placed them in a lower bracket. They finished the day with three back-to-back games, including the championship.
The second of the back-to-back contests ended in an international tie-breaker, which the Tennessee Stix won, sending them into the championship game.
Head Coach Ben Williford said, “I was very proud of the way they kept fighting all day after taking a tough loss early in the day, to be put in the losers bracket. It’s not easy to play three games back-to-back, but they managed to come out on top and give themselves a chance to win it all. But, they came up a little short.”
The team they faced in the championship game, the Falcons, had played undefeated throughout the day. The Tennessee Stix won the game against the Falcons, leaving both teams tied for games won, with one loss each for the day. An extra inning settled the tie by one run, leaving the Stix in second place for the tournament.
“We had some big moments through the day,” Williford said. Baileigh Greene was consistent all day, going 10-13 at the plate. Landree Wolfe had one of the biggest hits all day during the international tie breaker to score runs and help us advance to the championship. And Shylo Williford, for pitching three games in a row, had 42 strike-outs on the day. A lot of others had great days as well. I’m very proud of them all.”
The team moved up from 8-U (coach pitch) to 10-U (kid pitch) play at the end of the 2019 season. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 season by several months, and the team is working to gain lost ground. Williford said the team still has a long way to go to get to where they want to be, but he sees growth in the team each practice and tournament.
The team is based in Bean Station, and is coached by Williford, Shane Russell, Chuck Williford and Jonathan Pickering.