WASHBURN – The Lady Pirates not only had a successful season on the court, they excelled in the classroom as well.
Coach Daniel Bishop recognized their accomplishments during the team’s informal banquet in the school gym Thursday, June 18. He said the team had a cumulative GPA of 94.21, the equivalent of an A average for the school year that was shortened by COVID-19. The leaders in each class were Braelyn Coffey, freshman; Tori Coffman, sophomore; Emily Kincaid, junior; and Ruthie Tolliver, senior.
Season leaders on the court were Braelyn Coffey, leading scorer; Emery Coffey, assist leader and Tori Coffman, leader in rebounding, blocked shots and steals.
Bishop noted season highlights that included a 19-10 record, making the Region 1A tournament and beating Greenback for the first time in school history. Coffman and Braelyn Coffey were named to the 2A All-District team for the regular season. Tolliver, Emery Coffey and Haleigh Stalsworth made honorable mention.
He said he is excited about the upcoming season because only one starter, Toliver, graduated. He said a strong eighth grade class is moving up to give the team added depth.
The Pirates held their banquet Saturday, June 20, recognizing players for their academic and athletic achievements. The team advanced to the Region 1A tournament and also beat Greenback three times.
Coach John Sewell said the academic leaders were Ethan Hooper, freshman; Mason Dalton, sophomore; Devin and Dillon Farmer, juniors; and Blake Cotter, Senior.
Players were also recognized for their on-court achievements. Skyler Hurst was the leading scorer and Cody Coffey was the leading rebounder.
Coffey was named the winner of the Thoroughbred Award for the third straight year. Dalton was the most improved player.
Hurst was named to both the regular season District 2A team and the all-tournament team. Cotter also made the all-tournament team. Coffey made all-district and Rance Shipe made honorable mention.