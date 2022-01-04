Washburn Pirates sweep Berean Christian Eagles

KNOXVILLE – The Washburn High School Pirates basketball team went on a 13-point run to end the first quarter and were never behind in a 61-54 win over Berean Christian Academy in the host’s holiday tournament Tuesday, December 28.
The victory completed a season sweep over the Eagles. They beat them 56-45 at home in early December.
The Eagles staged a fourth quarter rally, outscoring Washburn 18-14 to cut the final margin to seven points.
Washburn’s Rance Shipe led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points. Caden Atkins followed with 16 points. Ethan Helton had 12 points and Dillon Renner added 10 points.
The Pirates resumed their post-Christmas schedule with a road trip to Clinch High School Tuesday, January 4. Washburn will begin District 2A play at home Friday, January 7 against Cosby High School.
Career Milestone
A Washburn High School basketball player is approaching the 1,000-career points plateau.
Pirates’ senior Rance Shipe has scored 892 points in four years. He is averaging 16 points a game.